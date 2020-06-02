STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six deaths, 94 new COVID-19 cases reported in Telangana

While no cases reported among migrants and foreign deportees, over 79 cases were reported from GHMC limits.

Taxis at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport being sanitised on Monday

Taxis at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport being sanitised on Monday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 94 new COVID-19 positive cases on Monday. The State also recorded 63 discharges and six deaths. The total number of cases climbed to 2,792. Of these, 1,213 are active cases presently being treated in designated hospitals, 1,491 are discharged cases and 88 deaths.

Of the 94 new cases reported on Monday, 79 were from GHMC limits. The other 15 were from Ranga Reddy (3), Mahabubabad (1), Medchal (3), Medak (2), Peddapalle (1), Nalgonda (2), Sangaredy (2) and Jangaon (1), according to the media bulletin released by the Telangana government.No cases were reported on Monday among the migrants and foreign deportees.

Deaths without co-morbidities?

The media bulletin, on Monday, surprisingly did not mention any co-morbidity for four of the six COVID-19 deaths reported. They included a 39-year-old woman from Sanathnagar who was admitted for five days; a 59-year-old man from Old Malakpet area admitted for one day; a 70-year-old man from Tappachabutra admitted for two days and a 60-year-old woman from Charminar who was admitted for one day.

This is surprising because almost all COVID-19 deaths mentioned till now were of people having co-morbidities like hypertension, diabetes, cancer or heart problems. The deaths also included a three-and-half-month-old ‘syndromic baby’ from Falaknuma who was admitted to the hospital for just two days, and a 53-year-old man from Yakutpura who was suffering from hypothyroidism and cardiac issues.

SBI Dabeerpura hit

Meanwhile, around 10 employees of the State Bank of India, Dabeerpura branch, have been sent on quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that one of their customers tested positive. Bank officials revealed that on May 26 and 27, a person had visited the bank branch for a gold loan and spent around two hours in the bank on the second day. His whole family had tested positive.

Gandhi Hospital doctor, spouse test positive

The first case of a doctor from Gandhi Hospital testing positive for COVID-19 came to light on Monday. According to Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) officials, the doctor is a resident of Mahendra Hills.
The doctor’s spouse has also been infected and both of them have been admitted to the Gandhi Hospital. The doctor has not been on duty in the hospital for more than two weeks and was on leave.

Senior BJP leader and former MLA Chintala Ramachandra Reddy also tested positive for COVID-19 and was shifted to a private hospital in Jubilee Hills on Monday. His wife and son also tested positive.

