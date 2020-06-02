Stray dogs found feeding on baby’s body in Telangana's Bhongir district

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stray dogs were found feeding on the body of a newborn male child at Bhongir district on Monday. Police suspect that the child was abandoned by his family immediately after birth. Villagers in Madhapur noticed the stray dogs feeding on a child’s body on Monday and alerted the police.

Turkapally Sub Inspector K Yadagiri said that the body was immediately shifted to the mortuary. He said that the child was found with the umbilical cord intact and injuries on his back and face, probably due to dog bite.