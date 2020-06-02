STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana government whip Karne Prabhakar lashes out at state Congress chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy

Prabhakar indirectly hinted that it was Uttam who had supported the then Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy to shift precious water to AP through Pothireddypadu.

TRS MLC Karne Prabhakar

TRS MLC Karne Prabhakar (Photo| Twitter/ Telangana CMO)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Government whip Karne Prabakar, on Monday, accused TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy of making false allegations against the government over the last six years.

Addressing the media, Prabhakar said that it was unfortunate that Uttam had spoken against Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy in such disrespectful tones. Prabhakar indirectly hinted that it was Uttam who had supported the then Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy to shift precious water to AP through Pothireddypadu.

The Government whip also took a pot-shot at Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy. Since Revanth was the main accused in the ‘note for vote’ scam, he only spoke about cases all the time, alleged Prabhakar.

