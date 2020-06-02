With new COVID-19 lockdown rules, liquor shops are now open till 8 pm in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Prohibition and Excise Department has now permitted all the 2,182 wine shops in the State to sell liquor until 8 pm. The decision was made after the State government followed the Central government’s new rules on the functioning of shops, businesses and establishments.

"All wine shops can now be open till 8 pm. However, bars and pubs will continue to remain closed until further orders," informed Assistant Excise Superintendent N Anji Reddy. D Venkateswara Rao, president, Telangana Wine Dealers Association said, "The timings were one of the reasons which contributed to about 50 per cent drop in liquor sales, particularly in Hyderabad district. Extension of closing hours was much needed."

Wine shops owners are hopeful that the new timings will help increase in sales. "Before the lockdown, 70 per cent of our sales were between 6-11 pm. The new timings are a relief," said Sai, a wine shop owner in Shaikpet.