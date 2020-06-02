Woman drowns as boat capsizes in Telangana's Pranahitha river

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A boat capsized in Pranahitha river on Monday, killing a woman at Chintalamanapelli mandal in Kumramabheem Asifabad district. While G Rangubhai, 50, drowned in the mishap, five others on the boat escaped unhurt.

According to the police, Rangubhai, two of her sons and her daughter-in-law were on their way to Thallai village in Maharashtra on a country boat. They were travelling to the village to seek herbal treatment for her daughter-in-law’s stomach ailment.

As the boat reached Koyapelli Revu, it lost balance and overturned. All of them, including two other passengers, fell into the water. Rangubhai’s sons and her daughter-in-law were able to swim to the shore. She, however, could not survive the current. The others who were on the boat survived as well.