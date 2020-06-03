AIMIM chief Owaisi calls for strict rules at religious places after they reopen amid coronavirus outbreak

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi recommended a slew of measures for Muslims to follow when religious institutions reopen after June 8 and also appealed to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to hold a meeting regarding the matter.

Owaisi, who addressed a press conference earlier in the day said, “People above the age of 65 should avoid coming to mosques. People should pray on stone floors rather than on carpets. Ablution and toilets should be closed in mosques.” Later, in a series of tweets, Owaisi requested the CM and DGP M Mahender Reddy to hold meetings with muftis and ulemas regarding the matter.

“I request @TelanganaCMO @TelanganaDGP & Chief Secy, Telangana to call for a meeting of ALL religious scholars from across communities so that we can evolve certain social distancing guidelines that should be followed in all places of worship in the state.”

Social distancing

“I have requested Muslims & especially Muftis to consider the following... Offer wazu at home, keep the toilets & wazu facilities in mosques closed -Maintaining a gap between 2 namazis during congregational prayers (sic),” the Hyderabad MP added.