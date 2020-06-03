Centre clears Godavari forest land for Telangana Irrigation Department to build Sammakka Barrage
The State had decided to construct the barrage on Godavari to supply water to Devadula project. For this, it became necessary to procure forest land in Eturunagaram and Venkatapuram.
Published: 03rd June 2020 08:57 AM | Last Updated: 03rd June 2020 08:57 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: Even though the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) had asked the Telangana government not to go ahead with the construction of new projects across river Godavari, the State government on Tuesday heaved a sigh of relief as the Centre issued orders transferring 27.9 hectares of forest land to the State Irrigation Department for Sammakka Barrage.
The State had decided to construct the barrage on Godavari to supply water to Devadula project. For this, it became necessary to procure forest land in Eturunagaram and Venkatapuram.