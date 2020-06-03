Coronavirus: Telangana celebrates low-key sixth State Formation Day 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Coronavirus threw a spanner in the sixth Telangana State Formation Day celebrations across the State. In all districts, the celebrations were low-key.In Bhupalpally, the celebrations were marred by a person named P Madhukar of Mahadevepur who attempted suicide, to register his protest against officials who registered his land to someone else. The police, however, overpowered him before Madhukar could swallow the pesticide he brought along.

Govt managed to provide drinking water to all: Harish

In erstwhile Medak district, Finance Minister T Harish Rao, after kicking off the celebrations described Telangana as a role model to the entire country for the progress it attained in the last six years under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandasekhar Rao. Home Minister Mahmood Ali and Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav also took part in the celebrations.

Speaking at Siddipet, Harish said that other States are keenly observing Telangana to chart out their plans to bring about development. He said, while the Telangana government is providing 24-hour uninterrupted quality power, investment subsidy to farmers and Rythu Bheema, it has also managed to waive off crop loan and ensure MSP for the crops. He also said that the government has managed to provide drinking water to every household through Mission Bhagiratha.

By beautifying both rural and urban areas through Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi programmes, the State has achieved the dream of Gandhiji’s Grameena Bharath, he added. Ministers Mahmood Ali and Talasani Srinivas Yadav also explained various government programmes while speaking in Sangareddy and Medak district headquarters.

CM giving top priority to ryots: Errabelli Dayakar

In erstwhile Warangal district, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, who was the chief guest at the celebrations organised in Warangal Rural district collectorate office, hoisted the National Flag. He paid floral tributes to the martyrs at Martyrs’ Memorial in Hanamkonda. Later, speaking to the media, he listed out various welfare schemes being implemented by the State government. He said that the TRS government was giving top priority to the agriculture sector and Chief Minister KCR’s aim was to see that the farmers get a good price for their crops.

On the occasion of formation day, rich tributes were paid to the TS martyrs in erstwhile Khammam as well. Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar hoisted the National Flag at the district collectorate while government whip Rega Kantha Rao hoisted the flag at Martyrs’ Memorial in Kothagudem. In Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts, the celebrations were held without any fanfare. State R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy visited the Martyrs’ Memorial statue at Vinayaknagar and paid his tributes. Later he hoisted the National Flag at the collector’s office.

Telangana has an able leader: Gangula Kamalakar

In Karimnagar, BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar, who took part in the celebrations, said that he considered himself lucky for being born in the State which has an able leader like Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He was speaking after hoisting the National Flag at North Telangana Bhavan and Minister’s camp office here.

He also paid tributes to the martyrs and garlanded the statues of Telangana Talli and Prof Jayashankar. In Peddapalli, Health Minister Eatala Rajender hoisted the national flag. Collector Sikta Patnaik participated in the programme. The minister told all to follow self-restriction to control Covid. In Jagtial, Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar participated in the celebrations and paid rich tribute at Telangana Martyrs’ memorial in the district.

In Adilabad, government whip Gampa Goverdhan paid tributes to the martyrs’ statue at R&B guest house and garlanded the Telugana Talli statue. Later, he visited the collector office and hoisted the Tricolour. In Mancherial, government whip and Chennur MLA Balka Suman hoisted the tricolour flag on the collector’s office premises. Collector Bharathi Holikeri and Mancherial MLA N Divakar Rao participated.

Cong is insulting TS martyrs: Niranjan

In Mahbubnagar district, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, while taking part in celebrations, came down heavily on Congress for taking up protests on the occasion of Formation Day. “It is like insulting the Telangana martyrs,” he said. Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud wondered as to how the Congress leaders could hold protests on the auspicious day

(With inputs from Bhupalpally, Medak, Siddipet, Warangal, Khammam, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Adilabad and Mahbubnagar)