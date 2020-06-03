COVID-19: Telangana High Court asks journalists to submit financial aid  petition to government

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Terming the journalist community as one of the strongest pillars of the country, a division bench of Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the petitioner and the journalists association to make a representation to the State government seeking financial aid for journalists to meet the essential needs during lockdown period, and that the government should consider such representation and dispose it off within two weeks from the date of its receipt.

“This Court is sure that the Telangana government will concede to your (journalists) request,” the bench observed.The bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy passed the order through video conferencing in the PIL filed by advocate Rapolu Bhaskar seeking direction to provide financial assistance of Rs 30,000 to each journalist in the State during lockdown, and, to provide masks, safety kits and sanitisers, to those on duty.