KTR directs officials to complete 'Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme' package-9 work by Dasara

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday directed irrigation authorities to ensure that the package-9 work of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) is completed by Dasara. After hoisting the tricolour on the State Formation Day at Sircilla, he and Collector D Krishna Bhaskar inspected the Malkapeta tunnel (package-9) in Konaraopet mandal.

The MAUD Minister, who inspected the tunnel, lining and pump house works, asked irrigation authorities to expedite the progress as it seemed slow. The idea is to fill the Upper Manair Dam with the Godavari waters to provide irrigation to the farmers in the ayucut by Dasara. The authorities brought to the notice of the Minister that the Forest Department was objecting to the work, especially when they acquired land for the project.

To this Rama Rao said alternative land was already handed over to the Forest authorities and if any issues came up, these should be brought to the notice of the district Collector. The Minister also suggested to the authorities to check seepage at the bund, which is adjacent the villages. He told them to chalk out an action plan and prepare a report to encourage tourism at Valpeta and Malkapeta reservoirs.

While participating in the Formation Day celebrations earlier, Rama Rao said that Telangana is doing well in all sectors. Despite being a budding State, it achieved several milestones within six years. In irrigation, electricity, crop yield and welfare schemes for the poor, Telangana is a role model, he said.