Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao writes to PM Modi opposing Electricity Amendment Bill

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to advise the Ministry of Power to withdraw the amendments proposed to the existing Central Electricity Act. Rao dashed off a letter to Modi to this effect on Tuesday.

The proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill takes away certain functions and powers of the State government, Rao told the Prime Minister. The Electricity (Amendment) Bill would have an adverse impact on the management of the State Electricity organisations, Rao said. Rao also opposed the DBT system for giving subsidies.

“The proposed amendments to the Electricity Act will have a negative bearing on the functioning of power sector and it takes away certain functions/power of the State. The provision to appoint State Electricity Regulatory Commission by a selection committee constituted by the Central Government and entrusting the responsibilities to a neighbouring State Electricity Regulatory Commissions under certain circumstances is hitting on the core of the federal polity, which is enshrined in the Constitutions of India.

Merely because a particular subject is in the concurrent list of the Constitution does not mean that the Government of India will enact laws which have a major influence on the functioning of the State government. We strongly oppose it,” Rao said in his letter. Rao said that the proposed amendments were neither in public interest nor in the interest of State power utilities/State governments.

The other concerns raised by the Chief Minister against the Electricity Bill 2020 are: