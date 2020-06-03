Telangana Formation Day celebrations muted; KCR proud of state's progress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana celebrated its sixth Formation Day on Tuesday, albeit on a very low key, due to the spread of Coronavirus. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao paid rich tributes at the Martyrs Memorial located at Gun Park in Hyderabad and later hoisted the National Flag at Pragathi Bhavan. Due to the increasing incidence of Coronavirus, the official function was cancelled and the Formation Day was celebrated with only a handful of guests at Pragathi Bhavan.

On Telangana Formation Day,

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar

Rao pays floral

tributes at the Martyrs Memorial

in Hyderabad on Tuesday

Recalling the plight of farmers before the formation of the State, Rao declared proudly that Telangana now stood at number one spot in the Indian agricultural sector. “People used to suffer for want of drinking water during summer, but now through Mission Bhagiratha, that problem has been solved forever,” he said.

He also expressed satisfaction over the progress and development in education, health, industries, IT, irrigation and other sectors. He said the journey of Telangana had been a fulfilling one. Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind called up Rao and wished him on the occasion of the State Formation Day. The President hoped that Telangana would march forward in all areas. “The entire nation is proud of the rich history of Telugu culture and literature,” he tweeted.

“Happy birthday to Telangana people. The people of this state show their talent in many fields. The state plays an important role in the country’s progress,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted. Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar hoisted the National Flag at BRKR Bhavan. IAS officers and employees of the Secretariat were present. Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy hoisted the National Flag on the Assembly premises.