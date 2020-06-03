Telangana records 99 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana on Tuesday recorded 99 new Covid-19 cases, 87 of which are local transmissions. Over 12 cases were from migrant workers who had arrived from other states. This takes the total number of cases to 2,891.

A major chunk of the cases are from GHMC limits. Health Minister Eatala Rajender took special cognizance of the same and has asked the Health Department to devise procedures that reduce doctors to exposure to the virus.

The day also recorded four deaths, two of which were men aged 41 and 42 with thyroid and cardiac issues as co-morbidities, and 70 and 60-year-old women, both with known cases of hypertension. This takes the total death toll to 92.

The medical bulletin released by the government states that people with comorbid conditions like chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, hypertension, diabetes and cardiac illness, irrespective of their age, must avoid travel and stay indoors. Meanwhile, taking into account cancer patients — whose health is already compromised — getting infected with Covid-19, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated that a special ward would be built for them so that they are given the utmost care to recover.