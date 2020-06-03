STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana records 99 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths 

Telangana on Tuesday recorded 99 new Covid-19 cases, 87 of which are local transmissions. Over 12 cases were from migrant workers who had arrived from other states.

Published: 03rd June 2020 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2020 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

ICMR is conducting a sero-survey to assess the extent of spread of COVID-19 and almost 34,000 people are being tested as a part of it. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana on Tuesday recorded 99 new Covid-19 cases, 87 of which are local transmissions. Over 12 cases were from migrant workers who had arrived from other states. This takes the total number of cases to 2,891.

A major chunk of the cases are from GHMC limits. Health Minister Eatala Rajender took special cognizance of the same and has asked the Health Department to devise procedures that reduce doctors to exposure to the virus.

The day also recorded four deaths, two of which were men aged 41 and 42 with thyroid and cardiac issues as co-morbidities, and 70 and 60-year-old women, both with known cases of hypertension. This takes the total death toll to 92. 

The medical bulletin released by the government states that people with comorbid conditions like chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, hypertension, diabetes and cardiac illness, irrespective of their age, must avoid travel and stay indoors. Meanwhile, taking into account cancer patients — whose health is already compromised — getting infected with Covid-19, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated that a special ward would be built for them so that they are given the utmost care to recover.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana coronavirus cases coronavirus Telangana coronavirus deaths COVID 19
Coronavirus
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai Friday May 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Community transmission of COVID-19 in Mumbai started before lockdown: Study
A man wearing a face mask walks past a mural during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI))
Have to learn to live with COVID-19: Govt changes mandate from 'defeat the virus'
Migrants, who were stranded in Bhubaneswar, arrive at Howrah station during the nationwide lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic. (FIle photo| ANI)
Most migrants died during lockdown 3.0: SaveLife Foundation
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: AirAsia offers 50,000 seats without base fare to doctors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
After 72 years, a cyclone is hitting a Mumbai already locked in battle with COVID-19. The iconic Bandra-Worli sea-link was closed in view of the cyclonic storm Nisarga, which made landfall on the Maharashtra coast near Alibaugh at around 1 pm. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 and now Nisarga: After 72 years, a cyclone hits Mumbai
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp