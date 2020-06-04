$16 million grant for Bharat Biotech, IVI

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) will fund a consortium comprising the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech and International Vaccine Institute (IVI) to advance the development of a Chikungunya vaccine.

The CEPI will provide funds upto $14.1 million to the consortium, for the manufacturing of vaccine and clinical development of a two-dose live-inactivated vaccine against Chikungunya. In addition, the consortium will be supported with a grant of upto $2 million by the Indian government’s Ind-CEPI initiative.