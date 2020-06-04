Inter second year results likely by June 15

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Intermediate second year results are likely to be announced by June 15, said Syed Omer Jaleel, Commissioner and Secretary, Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE).

“The evaluation process is under progress and the results for the second year exams will be announced by June 15,” the Commissioner said. Meanwhile, over 96 per cent of students who registered for Geography and Modern Language Paper-II exam attended it, on Wednesday. “The students, who have missed the exam or are looking for improvement, can appear for advanced supplementary examinations. The dates for examinations will be announced soon after the results are declared,” the official said.