Kishan writes to KCR on Amberpet flyover

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, on Wednesday, wrote to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, asking him to take initiation for constructing the four-lane flyover at Amberpet Crossroads.

He also asked the latter to instruct the GHMC officials to acquire the land for the same. He said the flyover is being taken up on National Highway at Amberpet Crossroads as a joint venture by Central and State governments.

He said the Union Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari laid the foundation stone on May 5, 2018 and the Central Government has already released its share of Rs 76.33 crore funds. Now, the State government need to acquire the land for the flyover and hand it over to the contractor concerned.