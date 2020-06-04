Panic at Telangana's BG Kothur village after farmers spot locusts

By Express News Service

KOTHAGUDEM: A panicky situation prevailed at BG Kothur village in the district on Wednesday after farmers spotted locusts on the trees near some brick kilns in their village. Meanwhile, photos and videos showing a swarm of locusts preying on the trees have gone viral on social media.

While farmers claimed that the locusts are from Maharashtra, which reached BG Kothur via Chhattisgarh, some local residents denunciated this and said that those were just locally found insects belonging to acrididaes family, to which locusts belong. They also said these insects were harmless. Meanwhile, the district officials did not respond to this.