School fee demands: Telangana cops get complaints

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With a number of schools and colleges demanding fees from parents for the coming academic year, city police have been flooded with complaints. The Telangana government has issued instructions to managements of colleges and schools not to collect additional fees during the lockdown. It allowed them to collect only tuition fees. A parent, Mohammed Owaiz, lodged a police complaint saying colleges and schools have asked for “attendance fees” saying it is mandatory. The managements have reportedly sought Rs 1000 to Rs 2000.