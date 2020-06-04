STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Tamil Nadu: Three-month-old infant dies after being fed castor oil to treat constipation

In this situation, the couple’s relatives and neighbours had suggested them to give some castor oil to the baby as self-medication to cure it.

Published: 04th June 2020 11:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 11:27 PM   |  A+A-

baby

For representational purposes

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

KARUR: A three-month-old infant died in Karur due to self-medication performed by the infant’s parents at their home.

Born to 30-year-old P Chinnarasu -- a daily wage labourer and Meena (26), the infant was affected by constipation for the past few days. In this situation, the couple’s relatives and neighbours had suggested them to give some castor oil to the baby as self-medication to cure it. Following their suggestion, the child was fed milk along with castor oil. 

Later, the infant fell sick and died at Trichy GH while undergoing treatment.

The police sources said, "instead of taking the baby to a doctor, the parents gave the baby some castor oil along with the milk. Due to this, the infant started suffering from breathing issues. They had immediately taken the infant to a nearby hospital for treatment. But the doctors advised them to take the baby to Trichy GH for enhanced treatment. Unfortunately, the baby died at the hospital while undergoing treatment. Doctors have told that feeding castor oil to the baby was the main reason for death".

Speaking to New Indian Express, Dr Mathura, a paediatrician said, “Many of them are still carrying out self-medication despite issuing several awareness and warnings to them. While self-medication is not encouraged even for adults, people are carrying it out on children. This happens majorly in the rural areas of our country. Lack of awareness leads them to do such activities. At the end of the day, the people are the ones who are going to suffer and sometimes might also end up in a life loss. Without giving a second thought, the must take their child and visit a doctor if he/she is not feeling well. Each child reacts differently to different medications based on their health conditions and that’s the reason one mustn’t prescribe their own medicines to their children.”

Palaviduthi police officials have filed a case and are further investigating.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Castor oil Karur CHILD DEATH
Coronavirus
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Can HCQ prevent COVID-19? US study shows the drug doesn't work
Malls in Karnataka are yet to re-open. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Check | Here are the guidelines for reopening of shrines, malls, restaurants
Dilip Kumar, an auto driver who runs from Velachery, wears PPE and drives his auto for customers safety. He is also creating awareness among other auto drivers in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India corona count over 2 lakh, Chennai records 1000+ cases in 24 hours
The migrants who are flying to Chhattisgarh show their boarding passes. (Photo | Express)
With Bengaluru lawyers' help, Chhattisgarh migrants fly home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp