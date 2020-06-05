STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Artificial Intelligence huge help in tackling coronavirus: KTR tells WEF

Rama Rao spoke about how Artificial Intelligence played a key role in tackling the Covid-19 situation. He highlighted the initiatives taken up by the State government during the crisis.

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao participates in a World Economic Forum video conference in Hyderabad on Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday said that technology had helped citizens and governments overcome problems during crises like Covid-19.

Rama Rao was addressing the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Regional Action Group for the South Asia virtual meeting from Hyderabad on Thursday.

The IT Minister also said that new technologies would come into place to tackle Covid-19 problems. Rama Rao stated that technology had helped link the State government with the Centre and also interact with officers and public representatives at the district and mandal level. 

He cited the example of drones being used to spray disinfectants in districts. Rama Rao mentioned that this method helped the government in preventing the spread of the virus to a great extent in rural areas. He also said that the drones had helped police officials in crowd management. 

The IT Minister explained that the government had used various forms of technology to provide people with groceries.

 Some delegates who took part in the session were Mohammed Shahriar Alam, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh,  Fayyaz Ismail, Ministry of Economic Development of Maldives, S Iswaran, Ministry of Communications and Information of Singapore (MCI), Børge Brende, President, World Economic Forum and a few others.

