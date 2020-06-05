COVID-19 battle: Telangana ropes in over 200 SHGs to make over 30,000 masks every day

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Praising the Women Self Help Groups in Telangana for their tireless work in battling Covid-19 pandemic, BJP Parliamentary Board member Vijaya Rahatkar on Thursday said that the municipal corporation has roped in women from over 200 SHGs, who are stitching Rs 30,000 masks per daily.

During the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI’s) webinar on ‘Challenges of Women Entrepreneurs, Start-ups, NGOs, Self Help Groups (SHG)’, Vijaya Rahatkar said that the Telangana government is cautiously taking steps to provide business opportunities and better support to women entrepreneurs.

Stating that the SHGs in States like Telangana, Bihar, Jharkhand, UP and Kerala are performing well in producing masks and PPEs, she said: “In Telangana thousands of SHGs functioning under the aegis of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation are making re-usable masks. All these masks are being distributed to 20,000 sanitary workers and about 2,500 Swachh auto drivers, who collect garbage from households on a priority basis.”