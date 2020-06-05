Focus on providing basic amenities in Warangal, Khammam, says KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday directed the officials of Warangal and Khammam municipal corporations to focus on providing minimum basic civic amenities to the citizens in their respective municipal corporations.

Rama Rao, along with ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathod and Puvvada Ajay, held a meeting with the officials on the issues relating to Warangal and Khammam at CDMA office here.

During the meeting, he asked the officials to show keen interest in implementing the welfare schemes launched by the government.

He asked the ministers to review the progress of 2BHK scheme from time to time and also to ensure that basic civic amenities are provided to the people in the ULBs.

He also assured all help from MAUD Department for completion of the works.

Meanwhile, Rama Rao announced that soon a day-long training programme would be organised for all the municipal commissioners on the ways to develop ULBs into modern municipalities.

While reviewing drinking water situation in the corporations, he said equitable funds should be spent on developing the panchayats that were merged with the two municipal bodies.