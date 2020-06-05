STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Focus on providing basic amenities in Warangal, Khammam, says KTR

He asked the ministers to review the progress of 2BHK scheme from time to time and also to ensure that basic civic amenities are provided to the people in the ULBs.  

Published: 05th June 2020 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2020 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

KTR

TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday directed the officials of Warangal and Khammam municipal corporations to focus on providing minimum basic civic amenities to the citizens in their respective municipal corporations. 

Rama Rao, along with ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathod and Puvvada Ajay, held a meeting with the officials on the issues relating to Warangal and Khammam at CDMA office here. 

During the meeting, he asked the officials to show keen interest in implementing the welfare schemes launched by the government.

He asked the ministers to review the progress of 2BHK scheme from time to time and also to ensure that basic civic amenities are provided to the people in the ULBs.  

He also assured all help from MAUD Department for completion of the works. 

Meanwhile, Rama Rao announced that soon a day-long training programme would be organised for all the municipal commissioners on the ways to develop ULBs into modern municipalities.

While reviewing drinking water situation in the corporations, he said equitable funds should be spent on developing the panchayats that were merged with the two municipal bodies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KTR Warangal Khammam
Coronavirus
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Can HCQ prevent COVID-19? US study shows the drug doesn't work
Malls in Karnataka are yet to re-open. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Check | Here are the guidelines for reopening of shrines, malls, restaurants
Dilip Kumar, an auto driver who runs from Velachery, wears PPE and drives his auto for customers safety. He is also creating awareness among other auto drivers in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India corona count over 2 lakh, Chennai records 1000+ cases in 24 hours
The migrants who are flying to Chhattisgarh show their boarding passes. (Photo | Express)
With Bengaluru lawyers' help, Chhattisgarh migrants fly home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp