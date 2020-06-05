Four arrested while transporting Rs 2.20 crore for Maoists 

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: As many as four persons, who were allegedly transporting around Rs 2.20 crore cash on two vehicles, were arrested by the Maharashtra police from the Maharashtra-Macherial border recently.

The incident came to light on Thursday. During probe, it was found that the huge sums of money were being transported to be handed over to Maoists.

According to sources, these four persons were nabbed by the Sirivoncha police, on June 2, from two different roads near the Kaleshwaram-Arjungutta interstate border, between Gadchorali in Maharashtra and Mancherial, during regular inspections.

In the first incident, the cops arrested two persons travelling from Warangal to Bhamragad and seized Rs 1 crore from their possession.

On the same day, the sleuths intercepted another vehicle travelling from Mancherial to Asaralli and seized around Rs 1.20 crore.

Two other persons were arrested here. Meanwhile, during the probe, the arrested persons admitted that the money was to be handed over to Maoists.

It is learnt that the police are also looking into the involvement of a tendu leaves in Mancherial. When Express contacted district SP, he was not available to comment on this.