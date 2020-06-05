STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hotels, malls, places of worship to open from June 8 in Telangana; here's the do's and don'ts

In the wake of directions issued by Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Chief Secretary announces slew of relaxations to bring TS back to normalcy in phased manner.

Published: 05th June 2020 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2020 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Shopping Mall

For representational purposes (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  All religious places of worship, hotels, restaurants, shopping malls and other hospitality services will be opened from June 8 onwards in the State.

However, cinema halls will not be opened.  Giving some more relaxations, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued orders to this effect on Thursday. 

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued orders for extension of lockdown in the Containment Zones till June 30, 2020 and reopening of prohibited activities in a phased manner in areas outside Containment Zones. With a view to phased reopening of prohibited activities in areas outside Containment Zones and to consolidate the measures related to lockdown in the state, the fresh guidelines have been issued in line with those issued by the MHA. 

Metro rail and cinema theatres to stay closed
The activities that remain prohibited throughout the State include schools, colleges, educational/training/coaching institutions etc and the Metro Rail. Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, sports complexes, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places. Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural and religious functions and other large congregations. In areas outside Containment Zones, all other activities permitted prior to introduction of lockdown measures will be allowed. 

All that is allowed
However, the following activities shall be allowed with effect from June 8 with the stipulation of following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) as prescribed by the government — religious places/places of worship for public, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services and shopping malls (other than gaming centres and cinema halls). There shall be restriction on movement of persons (other than for accessing emergency medical care) from 9 pm on to 5 am.

No shops/establishments, except hospitals and pharmacies, will remain open after 8.30 pm. There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. No separate permission will be required for such movement.  

Wearing of face covers/masks shall be compulsory in public places, in workplaces and in means of transport. Individuals must maintain social distancing in public places. Frequent sanitisation of workplaces including common facilities and points that come into human contact will be ensured. Large public gatherings/congregations shall remain prohibited. However, marriage related gatherings shall be permitted with a maximum of 50 participants. Funeral/last rites related gatherings shall be permitted with a maximum of 20 participants.

