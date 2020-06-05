STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Still keen on June 8 date for SSC exam? Telangana HC asks government

The bench posed this question to Advocate General BS Prasad through video conference after he informed the court that the State government is all set to conduct the exam.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Thursday questioned the State government if it still wants to hold the SSC examination from June 8 despite the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

The bench posed this question to Advocate General (AG) BS Prasad through video conference after he informed the court that the State government is all set to conduct the exam.

The AG also stated that a consolidated district-wise report on the precautions being taken has been placed before the court. The bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, was dealing with a PIL filed by Hyderabad resident M Bala Krishna, who sought the postponement of the examinations. 

On May 19, it had permitted the government to hold the remaining SSC exams from June 8 and directed it to ensure that precautions are taken to keep the students from contracting Covid-19. The bench had, however, directed the government to review the situation in the State on June 3 and decide whether it should go ahead with the exams from June 8. Whatever its decision, the government should inform the students immediately through print and electronic media, it had said. 

No consolidated report from govt, HC adjourns hearing  

“But since the government has given an undertaking that it will take all critical steps to ensure the safety, health and well-being of the students at the examination centres, the court permits it to hold the SSC examination,” the bench had noted.  As the court did not receive the government’s consolidated report on the precautionary measures, the bench adjourned the hearing to Friday. 

Meanwhile, another PIL was moved in the form of lunch motion by Ch Sai Mani Varun of Ranga Reddy district, seeking the cancellation of the remaining exams in the interest of the students’ health. The petitioner sought court directions to the government to promote all the students by considering the comprehensive continuous evaluation scheme.

The government, in its consolidated report on the steps taken to conduct the SSC exams between June 8 and July 5, stated that it has increased the exam centres from 2,530 to 4,535 — i.e. 2,005 more. Besides procuring an adequate number of thermal screening kits, masks and gloves, about 4,535 medical staff have been appointed — one deployed at every centre. Special RTC buses for the students have been arranged in coordination with the transport department in GHMC areas too. 

