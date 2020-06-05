Stone smugglers attack Telangana Forest Department officials

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: In a gruesome incident, some local residents of Mudimanikyam village attacked as many as six forest officials, when the latter tried to foil the attempts of the former to illegally transport stones from the forest.

The incident happened at the village, under Adavidevulapally mandal in the district, late on Wednesday night.

According to police, the Forest Department officials started patrolling the village after receiving tip-off that some offenders have been illegally transporting stones from the forests for the past few days.

While combing the area late on Wednesday night, the officials observed two tractors, moving along the forest area, loaded with stones.

When the officials intercepted the vehicles and attempted to take the violators into custody, for sending them to the Miriyalaguda police station, the latter started agitating.

In the meantime, some local residents, close to the violators, reached the spot on two-wheelers with stones and sticks and started attacking the forest officials.

The injured officers were shifted to Miryalaguda Area Hospital. Local police have registered a case and the investigation is underway.