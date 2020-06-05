Telangana HC directs government to submit details of residential houses acquired under KLIS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice A Abhishek Reddy of Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the State government to submit full details regarding acquisition of residential houses of 23 petitioners from Etigadda Kistapur village in Thogutta mandal of Siddipet district to carry out Mallanna Sagar reservoir works.

In another petition, the judge issued notices to the government to respond to the petition filed by 25 villagers challenging land acquisition for construction of project canal in Ramancha village of Chinakodur mandal.

The judge was not inclined to pass any interim orders since the government counsel has given an undertaking that the petitioners will not be dispossessed from their houses immediately. In both the petitions, the petitioners are project-affected families under Kaleshwaram project.

Justice Abhishek Reddy is dealing with the petition filed by the 23 residents of Etigadda Kistapur village challenging the validity of preliminary notification issued for acquisition of their residential houses in the village. Both the petitioners are posted to June 18 for further hearing.