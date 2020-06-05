Telangana HC pulls up government over doctors' getting infected by COVID-19

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court on Friday directed the State government to inform the court by Monday as to how about 37 doctors and their supporting staff working in various government hospitals tested positive for Covid-19 though the government has claimed that it has provided all protective gears like PPE kits, N-95 masks and gloves to those are involved in treating Coronavirus-affected people.

The bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy passed the order through video conferencing in batch PILs filed seeking directions to the State government to provide protective gears and adequate security to the doctors and their supporting staff who are extending medical aid to Covid-19 patients.

Advocate Chikkudu Prabhakar, appearing for Prof PL Vishweshwar Rao of Telangana Jana Samithi, told the court that the government has failed to supply required number of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits and other protective gears to the doctors and other medical staff despite the court directions. Several doctors and their supporting staff were infected with Covid-19 because of the government’s inaction.

Though the government has increased the number of Covid-19 tests, but it failed to make efforts to trace the primary contacts of the infected people, he added.

State Advocate General BS Prasad sought for adjournment of case hearing in order to furnish more details on the issue before the court.

The bench then asked the Advocate General to submit a detailed report as to why several doctors and other medical staff got infected with Coronavirus though the State has provided them with all protective medical gears and posted the matter to June 8 for further hearing.