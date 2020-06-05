STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana police arrests TPCC chief; stops Congress workers from visiting Manjeera, Singpur projects

The police arrested all the district level leaders even before the arrival of TPCC chief from Hyderabad while others were kept under house arrest.

Published: 05th June 2020 07:38 AM

TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy speaks to the media as he comes out of BDL Bhanur police station on Thursday

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Police foiled ‘Chalo Manjeera Progarmme’, a call given by the Congress, by arresting TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy and several others on Thursday while they were on their way to Manjeera Project in Singur.

The programme is intended to expose the State government for failing to fill Singur with Godavari waters from Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) though Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao made a promise to this effect in the past.

Others Congress leaders arrested along with Uttam Kumar Reddy were Sangareddy MLA T Jayaprakash ‘Jagga’ Reddy, DCC president T Nirmalareddy and Congress Medak Parliamentary constituency in-charge G Anilkumar The Congress, as far as Singur is concerned, has been demanding that Godavari waters be brought to the project as it was drying up.

The police arrested all the district level leaders even before the arrival of TPCC chief from Hyderabad while others were kept under house arrest. Uttam Kumar Reddy started in a special bus from Hyderabad to Sangareddy but was stopped at Muthangi of Patancheru mandal.

Saying that the Congress leaders have no permission to carry out the ‘Chalo Manjeera Programme’, police arrested Uttam Kumar Reddy and Jagga Reddy.

Taking a serious exception to the arrest of Congress workers, Uttam alleged that IPS officials in the State were kowtowing to their political bosses. 

He said IPS officials should work in accordance with the law, but were acting to please the Chief Minister. He said no matter who is in power, the police should work in accordance with law but that was not happening in the State.

He recalled that the Chief Minister had promised on several occasions, to fill Manjeera and Singur projects with Godavari water but not a single drop of water has been released into these projects.

