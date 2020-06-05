Telangana police to collect health report of poet-actitivist Varavara Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana police have contacted their counterparts in Maharashtra seeking details about the health of revolutionary poet and writer Varavara Rao. The writer was discharged from JJ Hospital and has been shifted back to Taloja Jail in Navi Mumbai.

Varavara Rao and others were arrested by the Pune police about two years ago in connection with the Elgar Parishad case. Later, the case was transferred to National Investigation Agency (NIA) for further probe.

A few days back, Varavara Rao felt dizzy and collapsed on the ground at the Taloja Jail in Mumbai. He was shifted to JJ Hospital for treatment. On Thursday, Telangana police officials contacted JJ Hospital and jail authorities about Varavara Rao’s health.

They will submit the report to the Telangana government. Earlier, family members of the writer, journalist unions and other social activists requested Maharashtra to consider their appeal for the release of Varavara Rao on bail keeping in mind the writer’s age and his health issues. The family members requested the State government to coordinate with the Maharashtra government for the writer’s release.