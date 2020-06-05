Telangana Police to curb menace of spurious seed sellers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahendar Reddy on Thursday directed all police officers, including Superintendent of Police and Police Commissioner, to take stern action against those who sell spurious seeds.

After a video conference with the police officers and agriculture officials of various districts, the DGP asked them to take strong legal action with immediate effect to contain the menace of spurious seeds in the State.

The DGP also instructed all field level police officers to exhibit zero tolerance against offenders involved in production, distribution and sale of spurious seeds by booking cases under PD Act.

So far, 13 cases under PD Act have been initiated against spurious seed offenders.

The Field Police Officers have been instructed to develop a system of sources for identification of the activities of spurious seed offenders in real time and initiate legal action against such offenders by invoking strong legal provisions.