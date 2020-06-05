Telangana's coronavirus death toll crosses 100 with six new fatalities

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana in its three-month fight against Covid-19 has now lost 105 lives after 3,147 patients have tested positive for the virus. The 100-mark was breached on Thursday after six new deaths were reported.

The month of June alone has proven deadly as in just four days of the month, Telangana has seen 23 deaths.

Prior to this, May saw the highest number of deaths with 54 deaths. April, when lockdown was pretty stringent, saw 25 deaths. There were only three deaths in March.

Fresh Covid-19 cases reported on Thursday came to 127, of which 110 were from GHMC limits.

Adilabad district had the second-highest caseload with seven new cases, followed by Rangareddy, with six new cases.

This effectively takes the total number of patients taking treatment in Covid-designated hospitals to 1,455.