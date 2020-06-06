STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Consider students appearing for SSC supplementary exams as ‘regular’: Telangana HC

Court also directs govt to furnish list of 69 exam centres identified for students of smaller schools

Published: 06th June 2020 08:04 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Agreeing with the submissions made by the petitioner’s counsel with respect to Secondary School Certificate (Class X) examination, a division bench of Telangana High Court, on Friday, directed the State government to consider the suggestion made by the counsel that if any Class X student intends to appear for supplementary examination to be held in August/ September this year rather than appearing for regular SSC examination (scheduled from June 8 onwards), he should be treated as ‘regular student’ only.

“We all should realise that there has been a steep surge in the number of Coronavirus positive cases in the State particularly in GHMC area.

In case, due to ill health or for any other reason, if the parents do not send their child for regular examination and he/she has to sit for supplementary examination then the student, for no fault of his, cannot be subjected to loss in his career by subjecting him to pestilence.

The student should not be stigmatised and penalised for no fault of his. The government should be flexible and can bend the procedures in the interest of the students,” the bench opined.

Further, the bench directed the government to furnish the list of 69 examination centres specially identified to shift the students from smaller schools to a college or school having bigger campus to write the exam. The bench also directed the State to inform about the steps taken for easy movement of students residing in containment zones and posted the matter to Saturday for further hearing.

Petitioner’s counsel K Pavan Kumar told the court that there is a steep spike in Covid-19 cases since last one week, and, considering the gravity of the situation, the parents of the wards may be reluctant to allow their children to appear for the examinations from June 8 onwards as per the revised schedule.

To safeguard their children from the deadly virus, the parents may opt for the supplementary examination which may be conducted in August/September and by which time the situation may normalise.

In such a situation, if a student even though scores more than 90%marks in supplementary examination, still he will be stigmatised as a compartment student for no fault of his and he will be at loss during the course of his future career.

Hence, any student who appears for supplementary examshould be treated as a regular, he added. Meanwhile, State Advocate General BS Prasad submitted that the petitioners are not appreciating the efforts made by the government in holding the said examination.

He sought some time to get instructions from the authorities on issues raised by the court and the petitioner’s counsel. Dealing with another PIL filed by Ch Sai Mani Varun seeking cancellation of SSC exams, the bench issued notices to the government to respond to the plea, and adjourned the case hearing.

PIL for postponement
The bench comprising the Chief Justice and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy passed this order in the PIL filed by M Bala Krishna, faculty in a private educational institution in the city, seeking postponement of SSC examinations

Comments

