COVID-19 deaths rise by 197 per cent after relaxation in Telangana 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Post-relaxation of lockdown norms, there has been a sharp spike in Covid-19 deaths in Telangana. A simple analysis by Express shows that just 18 days after lockdown relaxation, deaths of Covid-19 patients increased by a whopping 197 per cent.

The easing of lockdown norms was announced on May 18 by Telangana government. Number of deaths of Covid-19 patients increased from 38 on May 18, before relaxations came into force, to 113 deaths on June 4 - a rise of 197 per cent. As government data itself showed, some Covid-19 patients died despite not having any co-morbidity like hypertension or cancer that could have compromised their immunity.

Some died just within a week of admission to hospital indicating they might have been infected long before symptoms came to notice. When asked, senior Heath Department officials just said that the rise in deaths is because of the rise in Covid-19 cases. The rise in deaths in Telangana is much higher than in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, where it increased by just 37 per cent from 84 to 220 till June 4.

Eatala defensive as virus spreads among doctors

As number of doctors testing positive for Covid-19 is on a rise in Telangana, Health Minister Eatala Rajender appeared defensive, claiming that the government is doing everything to protect doctors. He was speaking at a press meet on Friday.

When asked if the doctors in the out-patient department will receive PPEs, he just said that the PPE kits were being issued to doctors as per ICMR guidelines. Rajender said that steps are being taken to increase the capacity of testing in all hospitals and that more CBNAAT machines will be added. Regarding testing, he said the State is testing symptomatic people.

Covid claims 8 lives on a single day, 143 new cases in TS

Registering the largest spike in deaths on a single day, Telangana recorded eight fatalities due to Covid-19 on Friday, raising concerns on the deadly nature of the Coronavirus. This takes the total toll to 113 and makes the month of June one of the most deadliest so far, with 31 deaths in just 5 days. There was also a steady rise in cases with 143 infections reported.

Majority of these were from GHMC limits. Districts like Karimnagar and Mancherial which were in the green are in the grip of Covid now. On Friday, 10 districts were affected by Covid. The number of patients seeking support in hospitals has also risen to 1,550. The State’s primary Covid designated hospital’s total capacity is 1,500 beds, raising more concerns. This is the highest ever figure to be admitted in hospitals indicating the growing pressure on the doctors and medical staff