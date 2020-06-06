STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
File report on weaver community, Telangana High Court tells government

Considering the fact that the community is badly hit during the lockdown, the government should inform whether it is willing to set aside the amount, if any, for the benefit of weavers.

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing concern over the difficulties being faced by the weavers community due to Covid- 19 pandemic, a division bench of Telangana High Court, on Friday, asked State government to file a detailed report informing the number of weavers functioning in the State.

Especially about the areas where they are settled and operating, number of cooperative societies which look after the welfare of the community, the government schemes, if any, floated for extending financial assistance and trading interest of the weavers, assistance provided during the lockdown period and so on.

The bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Siingh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy passed this interim order in the PIL filed by advocate Rapolu Bhaskar sought direction for government to come to the rescue of weavers’ community, who are facing problem due to the lockdown.

