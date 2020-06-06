Krishna River Management Board asks Telangana government to stop projects sans clearance

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A letter written by the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) directing Telangana not to go ahead with projects including Palamuru-Rangareddy, Dindi, Bhakta Ramadasu, and Thummilla lift, following a letter written by AP, has emerged days after it was sent.

According to the communication dated May 30, the KRMB said that it was directed by the Union Jal Shakti Ministry to convey that no new projects could be taken up sans requisite permissions.

"Since no new project could be taken up without sanctions, the action of the Telangana government taking up new projects on Krishna river without appraisal by the KRMB and without sanction from the apex council...is violation of section 84 and para 7 of eleventh schedule of the APRA, 2014. Hence, government of Telangana shall not go ahead with the new projects till they are appraised by KRMB/Central Water Commission and sanction of apex council is obtained," the letter said.

A similar letter was written to AP also after the Telangana government complained against the proposed Rayalaseema Pumping Scheme and upgradation of Pothireddypadu head regulator canal system.

In fact, the same was reiterated by the KRMB, in its meeting convened on June 4. "Both the States were asked not to go ahead with the projects until necessary clearances were given by KRMB/CWC and the apex council. The same decision stands even now," board chairman A Paramesham asserted.