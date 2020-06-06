STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Krishna River Management Board asks Telangana government to stop projects sans clearance

According to the communication dated May 30, the KRMB said that it was directed by the Union Jal Shakti Ministry to convey that no new projects could be taken up sans requisite permissions. 

Published: 06th June 2020 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2020 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Krishna river

Krishna river (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A letter written by the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) directing Telangana not to go ahead with projects including Palamuru-Rangareddy, Dindi, Bhakta Ramadasu, and Thummilla lift, following a letter written by AP, has emerged days after it was sent.

According to the communication dated May 30, the KRMB said that it was directed by the Union Jal Shakti Ministry to convey that no new projects could be taken up sans requisite permissions. 

"Since no new project could be taken up without sanctions, the action of the Telangana government taking up new projects on Krishna river without appraisal by the KRMB and without sanction from the apex council...is violation of section 84 and para 7 of eleventh schedule of the APRA, 2014. Hence, government of Telangana shall not go ahead with the new projects till they are appraised by KRMB/Central Water Commission and sanction of apex council is obtained," the letter said.

A similar letter was written to AP also after the Telangana government complained against the proposed Rayalaseema Pumping Scheme and upgradation of Pothireddypadu head regulator canal system.

In fact, the same was reiterated by the KRMB, in its meeting convened on June 4. "Both the States were asked not to go ahead with the projects until necessary clearances were given by KRMB/CWC and the apex council. The same decision stands even now," board chairman A Paramesham asserted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Krishna River Management Board Telangana Krishna projects Krishna river projects Palamuru Rangareddy Bhakta Ramadasu project
India Matters
Breathless: Disposable masks, gloves pose another health hazard
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Image of an emergency ward at a private hospital use for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
600 more hospitals in India designated as Covid-19 treatment centres within four weeks
For representational purposes.
3,000 mobile phones found running on same IMEI, manufacturer booked

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp