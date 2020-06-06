STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NGT orders probe into plea over 'illegal' farmhouse expansion by Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao

The plea alleged that the Telangana CM  K Chandrashekar Rao's son expanded his farmhouse by violating environmental laws.

Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao

Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal has ordered a probe into a plea over an alleged illegal construction of a farmhouse by Telangana minister KT Rama Rao.

A bench comprising Justice K Ramakrishnan and expert member Saibal Dasgupta issued notices to the Telangana government, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, the state pollution control board, Greater Hyderabad municipal corporation and others while seeking their replies by August 26.

The plea, filed by Congress MP Anumula Revanth Reddy, alleged that the Telangana chief minister's son expanded his farmhouse by violating environmental laws.

"We want to ascertain the present status of the constructions made and also we want to issue notice to the party respondents as well to know their stand on the question of constructions made in connection of the violation alleged in the application regarding violation, the government orders and also the environmental laws," the bench said in its order on June 5.

The southern bench of NGT has constituted a committee to probe the plea.

The committee members include a senior officer of the regional office under the Environment Ministry, the Chennai district collector, Ranga Reddy district collector, a senior officer from the Telangana Pollution Control Board, the commissioner of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and others.

The committee will inspect the area in question and submit a factual and action-taken report if there is any violation.

"The committee is directed to submit the report to this tribunal within a period of two months through email. Registry is directed to communicate this order to the respondents, including the committee members immediately through e-mail," the bench said.

The plea, filed through advocate Sravan Kumar, alleged that the illegal construction was made in the bio-conservation zone within the catchment area of Osman Sagar Lake which is a life line for drinking water and flood control instruments situated in the limits of Greater Hyderabad, Municipal Commission (GHMC) of Hyderabad now in Telangana.

