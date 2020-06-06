STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Recovered COVID-19 patients denied entry into Telangana's Chegunta

According to sources, the two persons were shifted to the Gandhi Hospital after testing positive for the virus recently.

By Express News Service

MEDAK: Two persons who were declared to have recovered from Covid-19, were denied entry to their native area at  Ganeshnagar village under Chegunta mandal on Friday by the local residents.

The two were discharged on Wednesday, after their subsequent tests returned negative. Meanwhile, the doctors advised them to remain in home quarantine.

However, the two were stopped by some locals, who denied them entry to the area claiming that the recovered persons could spread the disease in the village. 

Soon after learning about this, the police and village sarpanch reached the area, held talks with the protestors and pacified them, after whichv the two recovered persons were allowed entry.

