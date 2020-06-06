Telangana chief secretary visits three districts to monitor Palle Pragathi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar paid surprise visits to two villages each in three districts on Friday to monitor the implementation of the Palle Pragathi programme. He heli-hopped to Kamareddy, Sangareddy and Vikarabad districts and inspected sanitation programmes.

The CS inspected the construction works of Vaikuntha Dhamams, dumpyards and nurseries taken up as part of Palle Pragathi.

Despite lower revenues to the State government due to the lockdown, the government had been releasing Rs 308 crore every month to villages, he said.

Somesh Kumar visited Tirmanpalli and Gargula villages in Kamareddy district. He inspected Mission Bhagiratha taps, construction of Rythu Vedika and others works in these villages. Later, the CS visited Yeddumylapuram and Guntapalli villages in Sangareddy district.

He directed local officials to prepare for Haritha Haram during the monsoon. He suggested that parks be set up in villages as well. Somesh Kumar planted saplings on the premises of Gitam University. Later, he inspected Pendlimadugu and Datapur in Vikarabad district.