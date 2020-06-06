Telangana farmers blame vets as cattle toll reaches 11

By Express News Service

WANAPARTHY: A well-grown bull of Ongole breed died while two cows and a calf were left battling for life in Ajjakollu village of Madanapuram mandal on Friday, just a few days after they were administered medicines by veterinary officials.

While the cattle casualties, the toll of which has now gone up to 11 in just three days, has baffled the officials, the worried farmers are blaming the vets for the death of their animals and demanding the government come to their rescue.

Balraju, a tenant farmer of the village, spent the entire night trying to keep his cattle alive, but his efforts went in vain as one of his two bulls died on Friday morning while three other cattle had fallen to the ground, lying in a lifeless condition, occasionally shaking their legs and tail.

A team of researchers from Veterinary and Biological Research Institute (VBRI), Hyderabad reached the village and took blood, serum and dung samples from the cattle which are still alive. They also conducted the post-mortem on the bull and took its heart, liver, spleen and lung for tests.

Speaking to the media, Dr Devender Rao, Assistant Director of VBRI, said that the cattle have not shown any symptoms of lumpy skin disease.

“Across TS, no big animals died due to capripox virus and mortality was observed in very rare cases,” he said. He also said that the team would investigate into the combination of drugs which were used to treat the cattle by the local officials.

Drug overdose

Meanwhile, the angry farmers who lost their cattle are claiming that excessive use (10ml) of Isoflupredone Acetate injectable suspension IP 2mg/ml drug on the cattle for three straight days by the local vets has resulted in the death of their cattle.

Dr Devender Rao said: “Though this Isoflupredone drug is classified as a non-steroidal drug, the quantity to be administered and at what frequency depends on the symptoms and severity, which could be different from cattle to cattle and breed to breed.”

But in case of the cattle affected in Ajjakollu, when the officials first observed signs of lumpy skin disease in some animals, they prescribed a combination of drugs and they themselves administered them randomly to around 20 cattle, of which 11 have died. This has been the contention of the farmers.

There have been cases in the village where many cattle have fully recovered from lumpy skin symptoms after they were prescribed other medicines. For example, Venkataiah, who owns 16 cattle, observed his cattle were infected by capripox virus. He himself bought some over-the-counter drugs and now all his cattle have fully recovered. Meanwhile, researchers said that at least five more cattle, including two calves, are still infected, though they are not in danger of dying. Tenant farmers like Balraju, whose lives have been affected by cattle deaths have, are now demanding government to come to their rescue and provide immediate relief. “The monsoon has begun and we need cattle to plough our lands,” Balraju said.