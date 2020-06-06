Telangana government informs High Court about death of COVID-19 patient

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government, on Friday, informed the High Court confirming death of 43-year-old Allampally Madhusudan, a patient from Vanasthalipuram area in the city, due to Covid-19 at Gandhi Hospital on May 1.

His body was cremated by the government when no member of his family came forward nor was any available to receive information.

Further, it stated that the cremation was videographed by the police and his death certificate has been kept ready by the officials. Advocate General BS Prasad made this submission before the court which was dealing with the case filed by Madhavi, wife of the deceased, seeking whereabouts of her husband.

According to the AG, Madhusudan’s father also died due to Covid- 19 on April 29, and, later he too tested positive and was admitted at Gandhi Hospital on April 30 and died on May 1.

Meanwhile, his wife and children were tested, the wife was found positive and admitted to the Hospital on May 2.

After recording the same, a division bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy adjourned the case hearing to June 9.