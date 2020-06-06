STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana government informs High Court about death of COVID-19 patient

According to the AG, Madhusudan’s father also died due to Covid- 19 on April 29, and, later he too tested positive and was admitted at Gandhi Hospital on April 30 and died on May 1.

Published: 06th June 2020 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2020 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors wearing protective suits before they start collecting swab from people, who are under home quarantine to test for COVID-19

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government, on Friday, informed the High Court confirming death of 43-year-old Allampally Madhusudan, a patient from Vanasthalipuram area in the city, due to Covid-19 at Gandhi Hospital on May 1.

His body was cremated by the government when no member of his family came forward nor was any available to receive information.

Further, it stated that the cremation was videographed by the police and his death certificate has been kept ready by the officials. Advocate General BS Prasad made this submission before the court which was dealing with the case filed by Madhavi, wife of the deceased, seeking whereabouts of her husband.

According to the AG, Madhusudan’s father also died due to Covid- 19 on April 29, and, later he too tested positive and was admitted at Gandhi Hospital on April 30 and died on May 1.

Meanwhile, his wife and children were tested, the wife was found positive and admitted to the Hospital on May 2.

After recording the same, a division bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy adjourned the case hearing to June 9.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana coronavirus cases COVID 19 Telangana High Court
India Matters
Breathless: Disposable masks, gloves pose another health hazard
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Image of an emergency ward at a private hospital use for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
600 more hospitals in India designated as Covid-19 treatment centres within four weeks
For representational purposes.
3,000 mobile phones found running on same IMEI, manufacturer booked

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp