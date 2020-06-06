Unlock 1: Telangana's Yadadri temple ready for darshan

By Express News Service

BHUVANAGIRI: With the Telangana government giving a green signal to all religious places of worship to reopen from June 8 onwards, the authorities of Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple have started making necessary arrangements for darshan at the temple and are currently marking boxes in queues so that the devotees maintain physical distance.

The temple management incurred a loss of around Rs 30 crore due to lockdown. The priests of Sri Sita Ramachandraswamy temple in Bhadrachalam performed special pujas and abhishekam to the deities on Friday.

The special abhishekam was performed in view of the auspicious Jyeshta masam. However, public was not allowed to enter the premises.