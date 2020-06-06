STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Unlock 1: Telangana's Yadadri temple ready for darshan

The priests of Sri Sita Ramachandraswamy temple in Bhadrachalam performed special pujas and abhishekam to the deities on Friday.

Published: 06th June 2020 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2020 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao inspects the ongoing renovation works at Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple on Tuesday

By Express News Service

BHUVANAGIRI: With the Telangana government giving a green signal to all religious places of worship to reopen from June 8 onwards, the authorities of Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple have started making necessary arrangements for darshan at the temple and are currently marking boxes in queues so that the devotees maintain physical distance.

The temple management incurred a loss of around Rs 30 crore due to lockdown. The priests of Sri Sita Ramachandraswamy temple in Bhadrachalam performed special pujas and abhishekam to the deities on Friday.

The special abhishekam was performed in view of the auspicious Jyeshta masam. However, public was not allowed to enter the premises.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Yadadri temple Telangana Unlock 1
India Matters
Breathless: Disposable masks, gloves pose another health hazard
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Image of an emergency ward at a private hospital use for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
600 more hospitals in India designated as Covid-19 treatment centres within four weeks
For representational purposes.
3,000 mobile phones found running on same IMEI, manufacturer booked

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp