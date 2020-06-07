14 COVID-19 deaths, 154 new cases in Telangana takes tally to 3,650

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 14 Covid-19 deaths on Sunday, the biggest single-day toll in the State. Over 154 positive cases were also recorded, taking thetotal number of cases to 3,650 and toll to 137.

Among the 14 deaths, half were aged between 50-60 years, three were aged between 60-70 years, two were aged between 40-50 years, whereas the youngest victim was 33-year-old and the oldest was aged 85 years. Only four of the deceased were females.

Around 1,771 active cases are presently being treated in designated hospitals, and 1,742 have been discharged.

Of the 154 new cases,132 were from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. The other cases were from Ranga Reddy (12), Medchal (3), Yadadri (2) and one each from Siddipet, Mahabubabad, Sangaredy, Nagarkurnool and Karimnagar.

Constable tests positive

A constable working at Yadagirigutta police station tested positive on Sunday. According to sources, the constable had stayed with a colleague near the police station for a few days as he could not travel home everyday due to the lockdown.

A few days ago, the colleague tested positive. Being the primary contact, he was also tested. His family members were advised to go under quarantine. A few of his colleagues who were in close contact with him were also quarantined. So far, around five police personnel working in Rachakonda Commissionerate have tested positive.

‘Covid patients can now be treated at district hospitals’

Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Sunday said that asymptomatic Covid-19 patients and those who show mild symptoms can be home quarantined in accordance with the guidelines by the Central government.

The Minister, after reviewing the situation in the State, said that there was a lot of pressure on hospitals and many asymptomatic patients had to be brought to the hospital as their neighbours were creating problems for the family.

The Minister said that instructions have been given to treat those who approach Primary Health Centres with influenza like illnesses (ILI) instead of referring them to hospitals in Hyderabad.

They can now be sent to isolation centres at their district headquarters. He also cautioned the elderly and children to not go out and look after themselves