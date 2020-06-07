Balkampet Yellamma Kalyanam to be a low-key affair

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Balkampet Yellamma Kalyanam, which is scheduled for June 23, will be a low key affair this year due to Covid-19 pandemic. Normally, over one lakh devotees attend the celestial wedding every year.

However, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, who held a review on the arrangements for the Kalyanam on Saturday, decided not to allow the devotees this time. The Kalyanam will be organised by the temple priests and will be telecast live for devotees.

The Rathotsavam will be organised within the temple premises a day after the Kalyanam. The Annadanam on the Kalyanam day too has been cancelled as gatherings are not permitted. Srinivas Yadav said that multi-level parking slots would be constructed beside the temple at an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore. The Central lighting system would be installed on the main road in front of the temple at an estimated cost of `7 crore.