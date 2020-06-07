Congress silent when YSR diverted water: Gutta Sukender Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukender Reddy questioned the former Home Minister and Congress senior leader K Jana Reddy and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, for staying silent, when the then Chief Minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy “shifted” water to Rayalaseema, through Pothireddypadu.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, he condemned the GO 203 issued by the AP government and alleged that the GO was released with an intent to keep the Nagarjuna Sagar Project dry and hoped that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would stop the AP government in its tracks.

“It is false propaganda that the TRS government has been neglecting the projects across south Telangana. The KCR government, within an year after resuming charge, had convened an all-party meeting to take up the Srisailam tunnel work and also initiated the works,” he said. Sukender Reddy added that the State government had spent `943 crore to take up the tunnel works and works on only 10 km was pending.