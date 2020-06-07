STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Congress silent when YSR diverted water: Gutta Sukender Reddy

Sukender Reddy added that the State government had spent Rs 943 crore to take up the tunnel works and works on only 10 km was pending.

Published: 07th June 2020 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2020 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukender Reddy addressing the media at Assembly Committee Hall in Hyderabad on Saturday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukender Reddy questioned the former Home Minister and Congress senior leader K Jana Reddy and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, for staying silent, when the then Chief Minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy “shifted” water to Rayalaseema, through Pothireddypadu. 

Addressing the media here on Saturday, he condemned the GO 203 issued by the AP government and alleged that the GO was released with an intent to keep the Nagarjuna Sagar Project dry and hoped that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would stop the AP government in its tracks.

“It is false propaganda that the TRS government has been neglecting the projects across south Telangana. The KCR government, within an year after resuming charge, had convened an all-party meeting to take up the Srisailam tunnel work and also initiated the works,” he said. Sukender Reddy added that the State government had spent `943 crore to take up the tunnel works and works on only 10 km was pending.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sukender Reddy
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Lockdown woes: IT, BPO sectors see bloodbath with pay cuts, job losses
Police personnel donate blood after Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray appealed donors to come forward due to the shortage of blood for COVID-19 and non-COVID patients in Mumbai Saturday June 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID-19 tally crosses 82000-mark, set to overtake China
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Kohli to Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Here is your 360-degree guide to stay engaged online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp