Homeguards, constables among six cops in Telangana who tested positive for COVID-19

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Six police personnel from the East and West Zones of the Hyderabad Police tested positive for Covid-19 and were admitted to Gandhi Hospital on Friday. The caseload is highest in the Asif Nagar division with three positive cases, followed by Goshamahal with two cases. The sixth case has been reported in the Kachiguda division.

A majority of those infected include homeguards and police constables, who have been stationed at check-posts, transporting and registering migrant workers and enforcing containment zone rules for the last three months.

Carrying out duties at Covid hotspots, like Begum Bazar, Asifnagar, Jummerath Bazar, Madhanpet and others, has made them more susceptible to contracting the virus.

When Express spoke to a senior GHMC official, he said, “The Police and Health Departments have been organising testing camps at the Goshamahal police grounds. Every day, at least one police official tests positive.”

Rangareddy on alert

After a sub-inspector (SI) of police, who is a resident of Shamshabad, tested positive, Rangareddy district authorities are taking precautionary measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus. Several of his contacts have been traced and have been quarantined by district health authorities. Containment zones are likely to be set up as the numbers swell.