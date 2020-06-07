KTR comes to the rescue of Telangana natives stuck in Muscat

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While responding to a plea from Karimnagar residents stuck in Muscat, Oman, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao urged Union Civil Aviation Minister to arrange for their repatriation back to India.

A native of Karimnagar, Sreenivas Dugunuri, approached Rama Rao on Twitter saying, “We have been in Muscat from last two years. Now, we have had no salary from last three months, no work, no food, sir. There are no flights to India. In contrast, flights to Kerala have left.

There are no flights to Hyderabad.” Rama Rao said, “Request Hon’ble Civil Aviation Minister @HardeepSPuri Ji to kindly arrange for flights from Muscat to Hyderabad. Apparently fellow Indians are in distress without wages & essentials.”