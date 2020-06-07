Telangana Chief Minister’s Office sealed as official’s personal secretary tests positive for COVID-19

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As COVID-19 cases continue to spike in Telangana, sources informed that a person working as a personal secretary for a top official in the Chief Minister’s Office which is located in Rasoolpura, tested positive for the disease.

Following the person testing positive, health officials collected swab samples from around 25 persons working in the office and sent them for testing. All the officials have been told to remain under quarantine for the stipulated period.

According to sources, the CMO building has also been sealed. The CMO was shifted to Rasoolpura last year inside the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited building located there, following the closure of the old Secretariat building located near Tank Bund.