Telangana government employees demand full pay, COVID-19 protection

HYDERABAD: Government employees have requested the Telangana government to pay the full salary for June, payable in July. Speaking to reporters after the TNGOs meeting here on Saturday, TNGO president Karem Ravindar Reddy demanded that the State government should also pay the remaining 50 per cent salary for March, April and May, which was withheld by the government due to the lockdown.

He said the government should provide protection to employees from Coronavirus and provide Rs 50 lakh insurance to each employee.

Reddy said the government should immediately make a statement on the Pay Revision Commission, Interim Relief, and increasing the retirement age up to 60 years for the employees.