Telangana HC extends suspension of regular work till June 28

Physical hearing of vacate stay petitions, final hearing matters and so on will be taken up from the Judicial Academy subject to the decision of the judges.

Published: 07th June 2020 10:23 AM

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Except for hearing urgent matters and other pending cases through video-conferencing, the Telangana High Court on Saturday decided to extend suspension of its regular judicial and administrative work till June 28.  The suspension of work in the State subordinate courts, tribunals, State Legal Services Authority, Mediation and Arbitration Centre, High Court Legal Services Committee and State Judicial Academy is also extended till June 14 or until further orders of the High Court.  

According to notifications issued separately by the High Court Registrar General A Venkateswara Reddy, in addition to fresh matters the High Court will continue to take up the extremely urgent and pending admission matters and have final hearing, and, other matters will be decided by the respective judges through video-conferencing.

Physical hearing of vacate stay petitions, final hearing matters and so on will be taken up from the Judicial Academy subject to the decision of the judges.

The government pleaders and the advocates concerned, who do not have facility of video-conferencing in their office, may address the court from the control rooms established in the State Judicial Academy, Secunderabad. As for the subordinate courts, tribunals, Telangana State Legal Services Authority, Mediation and Arbitration Centre, High Court Legal Services Committee and State Judicial Academy, the suspension of work is extended till June 14 or until further orders.

The cases which are listed up to June 14 will be adjourned automatically en-bloc to a working day after one month, which will be uploaded on the district court website. All the judicial officers in the State are further instructed to take up the hearing of cases ripe for disposal, in addition to urgent civil and criminal matters through video-conferencing during this period. Except in Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts, all other unit heads in the State may accept the physical filing of cases in the courts in addition to online filing by following the Covid-19 guidelines such as maintaining physical distance, use of masks, sanitisers and so on. 
 

